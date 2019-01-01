Copyright © 2019 Coyle Media Group
On the Go Recharge-ability
Styletto wearers enjoy full-day wearing enabled by unique lithium-ion batteries and charging-on-the-go via the ultra-slim portable charging case.
Styletto is Easily Controlled Through Your Smartphone
By downloading the Signia TouchControl App for your smart phone, it gives you direct control of your Styletto hearing aids right from your phone.
Hear the sound of your own voice as nature intended
Styletto takes advantage of the new Signia Nx hearing aid platform. Through this it is able to offer an industry first in creating a more natural sounding own voice.
Signia Styletto
Transforming the Image of Hearing Aids
Your Chance to
A FREE PAIR
WIN
of Styletto Hearing Aids
Signia Styletto Hearing Aids
Embrace life with the latest, stylish high-tech from Signia.
The Story Behind Styletto
WIN
THIS!