On the Go Recharge-ability Styletto wearers enjoy full-day wearing enabled by unique lithium-ion batteries and charging-on-the-go via the ultra-slim portable charging case.

Styletto is Easily Controlled Through Your Smartphone By downloading the Signia TouchControl App for your smart phone, it gives you direct control of your Styletto hearing aids right from your phone.

Hear the sound of your own voice as nature intended

Styletto takes advantage of the new Signia Nx hearing aid platform. Through this it is able to offer an industry first in creating a more natural sounding own voice.

Signia Styletto Transforming the Image of Hearing Aids

Signia Styletto Hearing Aids

Embrace life with the latest, stylish high-tech from Signia.

The Story Behind Styletto